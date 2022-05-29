J&K Police shoots down drone with payload attachment at Kathua border
Published on: 6 minutes ago
J&K Police shoots down drone with payload attachment at Kathua border
Published on: 6 minutes ago
Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir): The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday shot down a drone coming from the border side in the Talli Hariya Chak under Rajbagh PS in Kathua district. The drone reportedly has a payload attachment with it which is being screened by the bomb disposal experts, as informed by the Jammu & Kashmir Police.
Further details are awaited.
Loading...