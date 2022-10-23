Kanpur: Celebrities, film stars and politicians will be in the limelight whatever do they. News surrounding them creates interest among the people and one such news related to former President Ram Nath Kovind was circulating in the media. Often houses belonging to VVIPs and VIPs were always in the news when they buy or sell. The former President owns a house at Dayanand Vihar in the Indra Nagar area of ​​the city. Kovind used to reside in this house, but now Dr Sharad Katiyar, a resident of Indra Nagar, will live in this house with his wife Dr Sriti Katiyar.

The residence of former President Ram Nath Kovind was sold and the registration was completed on Friday. Dr Sharad Katiyar, who is staying at Kanha Shyam Residency, Indra Nagar, told that the former President had given power of attorney to caretaker Anand, who completed the registration on behalf of Kovind.

Also read: PM Modi pens emotional letter for ex President

For the past several years, his close friend Anand was looking after this house as a caretaker. Anand was present during the registration. Dr Sharad said, "Now the house was in the name of my wife Dr Sriti. This is a Diwali gift for us from the former President. After performing puja at this house on Diwali, we will shift here."

He recalled that whenever he used to pass in front of the house, "I used to think that one day I should buy this house." Locals told that former President Ram Nath Kovind built this house 25 years ago when he was practising as an advocate. After joining politics, whenever he used to come to Kanpur on a tour, he often stayed at his residence at Dayanand Vihar. Former President's wife Savita Kovind was very much attached to this house, they reminded.