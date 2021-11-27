Bengaluru: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will open an astronauts training facility on Old Airport Road in the city by December. The syllabus will focus on Gaganyaan, India's much-anticipated space programme that aims to launch a manned mission in Low Earth Orbit.

The syllabus for astronaut training has been finalised and that the faculty includes former astronauts like Rakesh Sharma, former ISRO directors/deputy directors and members from institutions like IAM, IISc, IIT.

The syllabus will focus on areas like crew module, orbital module, redundancies, where various items will be in the module, orbital distance, technical and theoretical systems, humidity and temperature.

For the practical training, ISRO was working on commissioning three types of simulators, including the final one that will be the crew module simulator with internal settings, environment control and life support.

"More details will be made available after the full-fledged astronaut training centre comes up in Challakere. Right now, we’re focused on training for Gaganyaan in particular," said ISRO

