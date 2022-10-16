Kolkata: The West Bengal Circle of the Indian Post Office is set to launch a mobile app, "Know Your Postman" using the app, one will know who the postman is, his mobile number, and when the goods are to be delivered. Post office services will be just a click away for the customers.

According to sources in the West Bengal Circle of the Indian Post Office, the app will initially be launched for the four postal divisions of Kolkata — Central, East, South, and North — and Howrah and it will be introduced gradually for the entire West Bengal circle. "A new app called 'Know Your Postman' will be launched for the users of Kolkata and Howrah," West Bengal Chief Postmaster General J Charukesi told ETV Bharat.

"The app (IPPB) will also help in Bank transactions and disbursements. There will be arrangements to include a few more facilities later," Charukeshi added. J Charukeshi said, "A total of 16 lakh accounts have been opened, including 3,28,556 savings accounts. We are determined to improve further."

The India Post Office is celebrating National Post Office Day from October 9 to October 15. Special cover releases, seminars, and workshops are organized as part of it. 10,000 postcards have been distributed to increase interest in letter writing among the new generation.

The West Bengal Circle of the Indian Post Office will award the 10 best catchline writers or letter writers among those 10,000 participants. Last Thursday, financial literacy camps were organized at various places to raise awareness against fraud.