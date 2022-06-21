New Delhi: A visiting professor at Harvard Medical School Dr Ram S Upadhyay has said that Yoga if practiced in a professional manner can help rid a person of medicines. In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat on the occasion of International Yoga Day, Dr Upadhyay said that everyone has started to believe that “health, happiness and longevity can be achieved only through Yoga”.

“Seeing the use of Yoga in modern medical science, now governments should also consider the establishment of Yoga hospitals in cities. So that different diseases can be cured through yoga asanas,” he suggested. Dr Upadhyay said that Yoga has now carved its place in medical sciences. “Earlier yoga was only spoken about. But in the last 10 years, there have been clinical trials involving Yoga in medical science.

Excellent results have come out of this. Earlier Yoga would mean turning the body. But now evidence has shown that by using Yoga one can get rid of medicines," he said. Dr Upadhyay said that the American organization National Institutes of Health (NIH) believes that “Yoga is safe and it works as a potentially effective therapy”. He said that clinical trials conducted among different age groups have shown that “if we include 150 minutes of Yoga in our daily routine, both our body and mind will be healthy. We will feel emotional and mental peace”.

The former British Medical Council scientist emphasized the importance of Yoga among children. “If children are the future of the country, then it is the responsibility of all of us to include Yoga in their daily routine. This will give them 360-degree development. They will learn to make the right decision, the importance of time,” he said.

Dr Upadhyay cited a 2019 trial in Europe in which 5-year-old children studying in KG were divided into two groups inside the school and Yoga was included in the routine of one of the groups. "The first group performed Yoga and in the second group, only physical training was done by the children. It was seen that the children who do yoga were found to be more healthy, energetic, and chronicity decreased in them. They became calm, serious, and quickly learned new things,” Dr Uypadhyay said.

He claimed that Yoga could also help in treating blood pressure and diabetes. “Every third person in India is a patient of blood pressure and every fourth person is diabetic. They take medicines to avoid this due to which the kidney and liver are affected. Today there are many asanas in yoga, which a person can do to get rid of blood pressure and diabetes. Yoga has proven to be more effective than the medicines of medical science in removing the problem of breast cancer, menopause in women,” he claimed.

The Yoga specialist further said that it can also be effective in treating pain related to old age. "I believe that every person who wants to be healthy should walk for 30 minutes a day and do Yoga for at least 150 minutes a week. While doing Yoga asanas, it is necessary to take some care. It proves to be more effective when done in the right way," Dr Upadhyay said. He said that “no person can remain healthy without including Yoga in modern medical science and lifestyle," Dr Upadhyay added.