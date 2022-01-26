Yamuna Nagar: Professor Om Prakash Gandhi received the Padma Shri award on the occasion of Republic Day for his contribution to women's education.

Om Prakash Gandhi said that he started women's education in the village because the mothers and sisters of the village were illiterate whereas the women of the city were educated. After this, in the year 1984, a Kanya Vidya Prachar Sabha was formed to spread the awareness of education among the women of the village.

Will continue to work for women's education: Padma Shri Om Prakash Gandhi

In the year 1985, Kanya Gurukul was established on 12 acres of land in Deodhar village. The institution which started this institution has now taken the form of a degree college.

Gandhi said, "during the establishment of this institution, Sant Shri Balwant Singh of Punjab and the then Finance Minister of the state were also present, now I am constantly trying to take this institution to higher heights."

Om Prakash Gandhi told that till now he has visited many states to take forward the institution. These include the states of Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi Haryana, Western Uttar Pradesh, Himachal, Madhya Pradesh.

Om Prakash Gandhi is a resident of the Yamunanagar district of Haryana, born on February 1, 1942, in Madhobas village. Omprakash Gandhi's father was a farmer. Om Prakash Poswal who is now known as Om Prakash Gandhi has completed his 10th standard from Mukand Lal Senior Secondary School, Radaur. After this, he passed MSc in Physics from Meerut University.

After doing MSc in Physics, he became a lecturer in a college in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Om Prakash Gandhi, who lived the life of a celibate, had resigned from his job after serving for 20 years in an agricultural college and got involved in the welfare of society.

Also Read: Amai Mahalinga Naik: 'Tunnel' man of Mangaluru gets Padma Shri