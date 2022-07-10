Visakhapatnam: NTPC Simhadri unit near Visakhapatnam has completed 25 years. Over the years it has faced many challenges and expanded its reputation as the cheapest power generation plant in the country. Simhadri, which is generating electricity with a 25-megawatt floating solar power plant, is showing its potential in both conventional and non-conventional electricity. General Manager of NTPC Girish Chandra speaks to ETV Bharat on the completion of 15 years.

INTERVIEW: NTPC generating power amid coal shortage, says GM

Established in 1997, Simhadri Thermal Power Station (NTPC) near Parawada in the Anakapalli district, has completed 25 years of its journey on Friday. The company has four units with a production capacity of 500 MW. Along with 2000 MW of thermal power plus 25 MW of floating solar power, the company is not only generating power for Andhra Pradesh but also for Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Puducherry.