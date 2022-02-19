New Delhi: The Parliamentary panel on Home Affairs has suggested to the Union Home Ministry (MHA) to embark upon a joint training programme of both the central armed police force and state police forces to tackle multi-level regional threat perception posed by Naxalism, infiltration, terrorism, and organised crime.

In its report submitted in the Parliament recently, the committee headed by Congress MP in the Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma took note of the different types of challenges that are faced by different states. It is of the opinion that none of these issues like Naxalism, infiltration, terrorism, organised crime, drug and human trafficking etc, have now remained state-specific.

"In fact, they have become regional, affecting two or more neighbouring states. To contain them, the CAPF is also roped in by the centre to aid the state police forces. The centre should embark upon a joint training programme of both the CAPFs and state police in order to tackle these issues. Specific training centres should be opened in these areas where personnel of both the forces could undertake training," the Parliamentary panel said.

While deliberating upon the internal security challenges faced by the states sharing international borders, the committee sought to know about the degree of interaction and exchange of information between CAPFs and state police in border areas. In response to this, few of the border states like Rajasthan and Punjab informed that there is no communication gap between the CAPFs and state police forces working in border areas.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, a member of the Parliamentary Committee on Home Affairs said that all the states are capable enough to deal with the challenges. "However, a joint training module of CAPF and state police will fine-tune the strategies to deal with all kinds of challenges," said Dr Dastidar. She said that police is a state subject, a mechanism can be worked out so that state police and central security forces can do joint training. The parliamentary committee also suggested to the MHA to take up with States and UTs for the creation of an institutional framework for sharing of resources and best practices for police training amongst the states. "The mapping of training facilities available in different States should be done so that a state in need can use training facilities wherever surplus is noticed," the committee said.

