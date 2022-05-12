Ranchi: IndiGo Airlines staff hogged the limelight for the wrong reasons on May 7 when a specially-abled was stopped in boarding the flight at the Birsa Munda Airport. After intervention by the Ministry of Aviation, a three-member team of the Director-General of Civil Aviation reached the airport in Ranchi on Wednesday to probe into the incident.

Along with the officers of DGCA, three senior IndiGo officials were also present during the investigation. All the officials examined the CCTV footage installed at the airport to check what happened on that day. At the same time, the team from the Ministry of Aviation also spoke to the couple whose complaint against Indigo officials went viral on social media for not allowing their specially-abled son to board the flight to Hyderabad. The team that arrived to investigate has returned to its headquarters with the complete report. Now only after examining the investigation report by the higher-ups, it will be known whether the Indigo management was at fault or there must have been some other reason.

On 7 May, IndiGo employees did not allow a specially-abled to travel with a couple going from Ranchi to Hyderabad. According to them, that child was very hyper. After seeing the child, it seemed IndiGo and the airport staff present on the spot felt that the child could become even more unwell while travelling on the plane. That is why the couple and their son, who came from Bokaro on May 7, were stopped from boarding the plane to go to Hyderabad.

However, after not being allowed to board the flight, the couple was accommodated in the hotel by Indigo Airlines officials and on the second day after the condition of the child returned to normal, they were again sent safely to Hyderabad. But, there was a lot of uproar on social media regarding the incident. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights and Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia have taken cognizance of this.