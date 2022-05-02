Varanasi: A male and a female IndiGo airlines passenger after boarding the aircraft engaged in a verbal duel over the occupancy of the seat. After that, the pilot refused to fly the plane. During an altercation between the duo, the plane was on the apron of the airport for about one-and-a-half hours. Other airline passengers also vented their ire at the incident. Later, both the fliers were asked to give an undertaking in writing, thereafter, the plane left Varanasi for Mumbai. According to information, IndiGo Airlines flight 6E5362 was set to take off from Varanasi Airport for Mumbai at 10.45 pm. The plane was about to fly to Mumbai as per the scheduled time. But, in the meantime, a commotion started in the passenger cabin of the aircraft.

A traveller Pawan Pathak said the aircraft was about to leave the parking bay of the Varanasi airport when a male passenger started shouting over a female flier over the occupancy of the seat. Thereafter a heated argument took place between the duo. On hearing the commotion, the pilot brought the aircraft again to the tarmac. The matter aggravated when both the passengers were offloaded from the aircraft. The plane remain stranded on the tarmac for one-and-a-half hours, which also caused other passengers to lose their cool. The plane left Varanasi Airport for Mumbai at 12.25 at the night. The incident happened on April 24 and the video went viral on Sunday.

Pawan Pathak further said the matter should be investigated as to why 200 passengers were left stranded in the aircraft at Varanasi airport for more than one-and-a half-hours just for two passengers, who were fighting over a petty issue. This was totally against the civil aviation rules. He also said that he had filed a complaint with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation ((DGCA). Varanasi airport director Aryama Sanyal said, "I was not aware of this episode. In such a situation, legal action is taken against the person responsible for quarrelling or assaulting someone in aircraft."