New Delhi: India’s coal production has increased by 33.88 percent to 71.30 Million Ton (MT) from 53.25 MT during May 2022 as compared to May 2021. As per the provisional data of the Ministry of Coal, during May 2022 CIL, SCCL, and Captive mines and others registered a growth of 30.04 percent, 11.01 percent, and 83.33 percent by producing 54.72 MT, 6.04 MT, and 10.54 MT respectively.

At the same time, coal dispatch increased by 16.05 percent to 77.83 MT from 67.06 MT during May 2022 as compared to May 20. Last month, CIL, SCCL and Captives, and others registered a growth of 11.34 percent, 5.66 percent, and 67.06 percent by dispatching 61.24 MT, 6.13 MT, and 10.46 MT respectively.

Of the top 37 coal producing mines, while 23 of them produced more than 100 percent, the performance of another 10 mines stood between 80 and 100 percent. Coal-based power generation has registered a growth of 26.18 percent in May 2022 as compared to May 2021. The overall power generation in May 2022 has been 23.32 percent higher than in Apr 2021 and 2.63 percent higher than the power generated in April 2022.

Coal-based power generation in the month of May 2022 has been 98609 MU in comparison to 102529 MU in Apr 2022 and registered a negative growth of 3.82%. However, total power generation has increased in May 2022 to 140059 MU from 136465 MU in Apr 2022 due to Hydro and Wind energy.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Coal has released the task completion status of the Agenda for the years 2021-22 focusing on coal sector reforms, coal transition and sustainability, institution building, and futuristic agenda.

“This was a debut agenda document of the Ministry for 2021-22 which had been brought out as a compilation and provided to all senior officers with the responsibility of steering the four-broad focus areas through the year with regular monitoring and appraisals. There were 24 tasks in total, out of which four tasks are being continued in the next year,” a coal ministry statement said.

The agenda covered the entire gamut of areas for steering the coal sector into new technologies while focusing on the core competence of increasing production targets including moving towards one Billion-Ton coal production by 2024.

Coal sector reforms included projects for the financial year 2021-22, Jharia Master Plan, Regulatory Reforms (Exploration), Coal Beneficiation, Safety in coal mines, Coking coal Strategy, Marketing reforms, Coal Pricing Reforms, Reforms in land acquisition, Solar Power Projects, Coal Despatch & Stocking, Coal Export in Neighbouring Countries and Strategy to boost coal production of mines allocated through auction.

At the same time, coal transition and sustainability covered the areas of social aspects of coal transition, monetization of de-coaled land, use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in data mining as well as drones, and sustainability (towards Net Zero Emissions).

