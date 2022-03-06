New Delhi: The Indian embassy in Ukraine will begin its last leg of the evacuation of students stranded in war-torn Ukraine today. The Indian embassy in Hungary in a tweet today asked students stuck in Ukraine to reach the Hungaria City Centre in Budapest, Hungary between 10 am and 12 noon.

"Important Announcement: Embassy of India begins its last leg of Operation Ganga flights today. All those students staying in their OWN accommodation ( other than arranged by Embassy) are requested to reach @Hungariacitycentre , Rakoczi Ut 90, Budapest between 10 am-12 pm," the tweet read. In another tweet, the Indian embassy in Ukraine requested Indian nationals who are still stranded in conflict-stricken Ukraine to fill up a Google form mentioning basic details. The embassy posted a Google form link on its Twitter handle. The form asks for basic details like name, passport number and current location.

"All Indian nationals who still remain in Ukraine are requested to fill up the details contained in the attached Google Form on an URGENT BASIS. Be Safe Be Strong," it said in a tweet.

On Saturday, the Ministry of External Affairs said that almost all Indians have left Kharkiv city of Ukraine and the main focus of the government was to evacuate citizens from Sumy as it is challenging amid ongoing violence and lack of transportation. Speaking at the special briefing on Operation Ganga, to evacuate all Indian nationals from Ukraine, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "From Pisochyn and Kharkiv, we should be able to clear out everyone in the next few hours, so far I know almost all Indians have left Kharkiv. The main focus is on Sumy now, the challenge remains ongoing violence and lack of transportation and the best option would be a ceasefire." Bagchi further said that so far 298 students have been evacuated from Pisochyn. Bagchi said that the evacuation is a problem in Sumy but assured that Indian students are safe in the campus.

