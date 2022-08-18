Bagalkote (Karnataka): The Special Protection Group (SPG) team has inducted the famous Mudhol dog of Mudhol town in the Bagalkote district of north Karnataka to provide security to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This Indian breed of dogs has become famous all over the country for its agile movement, stamina and endurance. The Prime Minister in his 2020 'Mann ki Baat' spoke about these Hounds, spiking demand and popularity of the breed.

Indian breed Mudhol dogs now a part of SPG team

The SPG team members from Delhi were eyeing the Mudhol Hounds for incorporating them into their canine squad for safety purposes. Two puppies of this breed were taken to Delhi from Mudhol Dog Research Centre near Thimmapur, Mudhola on April 25 for inspection and training. Dr BN Panchabudde, a doctor of the SPG team, who is aware of the quality of the Mudhol dog and its functioning, and a team of trainers had arrived at Mudhol after contacting the Bagalkote district administration and the SP office from Delhi. "They are currently getting training by the SPG. The Mudhol dogs of our district have now won the attention of the country's Prime Minister Modi and we are proud that they have joined the SPG team," said the Mudhol dog breeders of the district.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has already made use of the sighthound for keeping birds and animals away from runways. They are also part of the Indian Army for assignments on surveillance and border protection. Field trials conducted earlier by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) rejected Mudhol dogs as police dogs citing they have a nervous temperament and get distracted easily by any moving object.