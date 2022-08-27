Kolkata: The diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh have always been cordial. But despite this, no progress has been made regarding the implementation of the Teesta Treaty. In such a situation, Dhaka wants a conclusive decision on the issue during Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to India in September.

According to the Bangladesh government, the longer the Teesta water sharing agreement is delayed, the more severe its impact be on the country's politics and economy. So without any further delay, it is necessary to act quickly on the matter.

However, diplomatic tension over Teesta has been prevailing for a long time. There was elaborate discussion on the issue even during the Manmohan Singh government. But, in the end, the agreement fell through. One of the reasons for this is that the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, has clearly expressed her reservation against sharing the Teesta water with Bangladesh depriving her state.

Sources in the State Secretariat said that the Chief Minister is of the opinion that due to the construction of one dam after another in Sikkim, the amount of water in Teesta has almost halved. As a result, there is almost no water almost in the river during the dry season. But the vast area of North Bengal depends on the river, sources said.

They further revealed that during Sheikh Hasina's visit to India in September, Mamata Banerjee may join the meeting with her. But, even that is unlikely to resolve the Teesta issue.

Moreover. recently, in the joint river commission between India and Bangladesh, it was clearly stated by West Bengal that it is not possible to share Teesta water with Bangladesh by ignoring the state's interests.

Hence, the state secretariat Nabanna gave a clear message that there is no question of withdrawing now from their old position on the issue of Teesta Treaty execution. In such a situation, it is not possible for the central government to unilaterally take a call on the Teesta Treaty.