New Delhi: India witnessed a surge in COVID-19 cases on Monday as the country logged 4,518 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry.

The country had reported 4,270 COVID infections on Sunday. With this, India's daily tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 4,000-mark for the second consecutive day. As the infections surge, the active COVID caseload in the country stands at 25,782, constituting 0.06 per cent of India's total positive cases.

The daily positivity rate of 1.62 per cent was observed in the last 24 hours, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded to be 0.91 per cent, the health ministry informed today. With 2,779 recoveries in the last 24 hours hence, the total recoveries now reached 4,26,30,852. India's Recovery Rate is currently at 98.73 per cent.

As per the health ministry, India conducted 2,78,059 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours. The country has so far conducted 85.29 crores (85,29,01,546) total tests so far, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data. The country has administered more than 194.12 crores (1,94,12,87,000) vaccine doses so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. This has been achieved through 2,47,70,416 sessions.

