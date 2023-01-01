New Delhi: India and Pakistan Sunday exchanged the lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen in their custody, the Ministry of External Affairs stated. This was done under the provisions of the 2008 Agreement on Consular Access. As per norms, such lists are exchanged every year on January 1 and July 1.

India shared lists of 339 Pakistani civilian prisoners and 95 Pakistani fishermen currently in Indian custody. Similarly, Pakistan shared lists of 51 Indian civilian prisoners and 654 fishermen in its custody, the MEA statement read.

The government has called for early release and repatriation of civilian prisoners, missing Indian defense personnel, and fishermen along with their boats, from Pakistan's custody. India asked Pakistan to expedite the release and repatriation of 631 Indian fishermen and two Indian civilian prisoners, who have completed their sentence and whose nationality has been confirmed. India has also asked the Pakistani side to provide immediate consular access to the remaining 30 fishermen and 22 civilian prisoners in Pakistan's custody.

India has also urged Pakistan to expedite necessary action at its end to confirm the nationality status of 71 Pakistani prisoners, including fishermen, whose repatriation is pending since Pakistan is yet to confirm their nationality.