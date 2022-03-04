New Delhi: Giving a major relief to the Indians who were stuck in strife-torn Ukraine and not willing to leave their pets behind, the Central government has said that the import of pet dogs and pet cats is being felicitated as a one-time relaxation measure.

In an office memorandum issued by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying it was stated "considering unique and extraordinary situations in war-hit Ukraine wherein pre-export requisite formalities to the export of pets into India may not be fulfilled, the import of pet dogs and /or pet cats along with stranded Indians being rescued by the Government of India is being felicitated as one-time relaxation measure."

The relaxed pre-import conditions include a deceleration for the owner that the pet has been residing with them for at least one month. It further said that the pet dog or pet cat which are being imported with a vaccination certificate/pet book/passport and the last vaccination is not completed and is due /delayed by 15 days then the pet shall be quarantined at AQCH or premises identify by concerned State veterinary authority for 15 days and the due vaccination shall be done before quarantine clearance.

"The pet dog or pet cat shall be released with a certificate of vaccination and health," the department said. The department in its office memorandum said that the owner should produce the pet vaccination certificate/ pet book/pet passport indicating the history of the vaccination. The requisite vaccinations due/delayed by not more than 25 days shall also be considered.

"In case the pet dog and pet cat are lifted from nearby neighboring countries like Hungary, Poland, etc, owners are advised to get the pet animals checked from the veterinary authorities of the respective country, in case available at airport or nearby," the memorandum said.

Hailing the government's decision to allow all Indians to bring their pet dogs with them from Ukraine, sitting BJP MP and animal-rights activist Maneka Gandhi on Friday said that leaving animals behind to be killed during the war is unfair.

'I would like to thank the government. In the time of war, leaving animals behind to be killed is unfair. I am very happy to the Government of India," Gandhi, the sitting BJP MP from Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh told ETV Bharat.

"Life does matter! Be it a human being or animal. It's a very good decision taken by the central government," said Kallol Bhowmik, an animal lover based in New Delhi. Echoing the same view, people for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) said that separating animal companions from their guardians would have resulted in more tragedy.

"PETA, India is grateful to the central government for including companion animals in the evacuation operation of Indians who are stuck in war-hit Ukraine following our appeal," said PETA in a message.