New Delhi: India is all set to celebrate its 74th Republic Day today with a fervor of 'Jan Bhagidari' as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As the first tribal and second woman President of India, Droupadi Murmu will lead the nation in celebrating the auspicious day from Kartavya Path in New Delhi. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the Chief guest at the prestigious Republic Day parade this year, arrived in India on Wednesday and was presented with a warm welcome by Prime Minister Modi.

The Republic Day parade will begin at 10:30 am today, showcasing the country's military prowess and cultural diversity. The parade ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial. He will then pay his solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. Thereafter, the Prime Minister and other dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade.

As per tradition, the National Flag will be unfurled followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute. Amongst the many firsts, the 21-gun salute will be given with 105-mm Indian Field Guns. It replaces the vintage 25-pounder gun, reflecting upon the growing 'Aatmanirbharta' in defense. The parade will commence with the President taking the salute.

The parade will be commanded by Parade Commander, Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, a second-generation Army officer. Major General Bhavnish Kumar, Chief of Staff, HQ Delhi Area will be the Parade Second-in-Command. The proud winners of the highest gallantry awards, including the winners of Param Vir Chakra and Ashok Chakra, will follow.

Marching down the Kartavya Path for the first time will be the combined Band and Marching contingent of the Egyptian Armed Forces. The contingent will be led by Colonel Mahmoud Mohamed Abdel Fattah El Kharasawy, and will consist of 144 soldiers, representing the main branches of the Egyptian Armed Forces.

This year, invites have been sent to common people from all walks of society such as Shramyogis involved in the construction of Central Vista, Kartavya Path, New Parliament Building, milk, vegetable vendors, street vendors, etc. Over 40 children living in slums will be given the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to march on the Kartavya Path. Besides, all Indian Army equipment on display at the Republic Day parade this year will be 'Made in India', as announced by the authorities.

The celebrations are marked by several firsts this year, including the performances from the Vande Bharatam group of dancers from across the country, tales of bravery by Veer Gatha 2.0 participants, musical performances by School Bands at the National War Memorial, the first-ever e-invitations, the largest-ever drone show and 3-D anamorphic projection. Moreover, a 'Bharat Parv' will be organised at Gyan Path in front of Red Fort, Delhi from January 26-31, 2023 by the Ministry of Tourism, reflecting the 'Jan Bhagidari' theme.

Another highlight of the parade this year will be Veterans' Tableau, with the theme 'Towards India's Amrit Kaal with Resolve - A Veterans' Commitment'. It will provide a glimpse of veterans' contributions in the last 75 years and their initiatives in shaping India's future during 'Amrit Kaal'.

Traditionally, the parade has several performances and displays including Fly past, Motorcycle display, Cultural performances, and marches by the NCC contingent, National Service Scheme contingent, Contingents of CAPF and Delhi Police, Indian Coast Guard Contingent, DRDO Tableau and Equipment, Indian Air Force Contingent, Indian Navy Contingent, and Indian Army Contingents. The President will also present gallantry awards as well as other awards such as the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar.

The week-long celebrations of the 74th Republic Day this year began with the one-of-a-kind Military Tattoo and Tribal Dance Festival 'Aadi Shaurya - Parv Parakram ka', organised in New Delhi on January 23 and 24. The series of these celebratory events will culminate on Martyrs' Day, celebrated on January 30.