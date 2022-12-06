New Delhi: India and Bangladesh on Tuesday unanimously reiterated their commitment to check insurgency, combating terrorism, organised crimes and smuggling on both sides of the border. The resolution was passed after a two-day-long 18th meeting of the Joint Working Group (JWG) on security and border management that concluded here in New Delhi.

“Bilateral issues such as border fencing and developmental works within 150 yards of the International Border, illegal crossing, bilateral cooperation in checking insurgency, combating terrorism, organised crimes and smuggling were discussed in the meeting,” a Home Ministry official said. The Indian delegation was led by Piyush Goyal, additional secretary in the MHA and the Bangladesh Government delegation was led by AK Mukhlesur Rahman, additional secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of Bangladesh.

It is worth mentioning that Home Minister Amit Shah met his Bangladesh counterpart Asaduzzaman Khan on November 18 on the sidelines of the ‘No Money For Terror’ Conference in New Delhi. Both sides had productive exchanges on border management and common security-related issues during that meeting, the official said.

“In today’s meeting both sides highlighted the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries and reiterated their commitment to further deepen and strengthen mutual cooperation in the security and border-related issues,” the official said. The Bangladesh side recalled the Indian contribution during the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971.