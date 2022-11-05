Palghar (Maharashtra): Kasa police file a case u/s 304(A), 279, 336, 338 in the death case of former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry, against Anahita Pandole, who was driving during the accident. Case filed after police recorded her husband Darius Pandole's statement said Palghar SP Balasaheb Patil.

As per Palghar police, Anahita Pandole is still in the ICU, undergoing treatment. Cyrus Mistry, former Chairman of Tata Sons, died in a road accident on September 4th this year.