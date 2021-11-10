Hyderabad: Military leadership of Pakistan had advised Prime Minister Imran Khan against use of force against Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) who blocked roads for three days demanding removal of French ambassador, Dawn reported.

After the PM's authorisation was conveyed, the military leadership reviewed the operational dynamics and consequences, including how many casualties could take place if the law enforcers open fire on the protesters refusing to disperse. According to sources, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa presented all the pros and cons of using force against TLP workers when the political and military leadership gathered to discuss the issue at the National Security Committee meeting that took place on October 29.

Dawn report added that the army chief said if the decision-makers were ready to pay the price for using force against the TLP, then the military would do as ordered. They cited previous instances where the government used force against citizens - Lal Masjid and Model Town incident - and reminded of the consequences of both episodes, arguing that it was not a solution. It was then the government decided to opt for a negotiation package with the protesters to 'avoid bloodshed'.

Now, the Pakistan government has decided to make public the agreement it signed with the TLP, after keeping it as a secret for this long.

According to officials who attended a government briefing, there was a concern that unveiling the contents of the agreement at an early stage could have triggered a public debate that may have impeded its implementation that in turn was linked with the ending of the protest.