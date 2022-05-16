New Delhi: As several states across India experience extreme heatwaves and soaring temperatures, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday announced that the Southwest monsoon has advanced into the Andaman and Nicobar islands signaling the onset of the monsoon season. The Andaman and Nicobar islands and adjoining areas have been experiencing rainfall due to strengthening south-westerly winds in the lower tropospheric levels, IMD said in a statement.

"Conditions are favorable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of south Bay of Bengal, entire Andaman and Andaman Islands and some parts of east-central Bay of Bengal during next two to three days,” a statement said from the weather office. A day after Delhi witnessed temperatures close to the 49 degrees Celsius mark, the national capital Monday witnessed a fall in temperature by 2-3 degrees Celsius.

"Temperature has already fallen today. As per the 11.30 am observation, the temperature has already fallen by 2-3 degrees Celsius. So, as per our observation, today's temperature will be 2-3 degrees Celsius lower than what was observed yesterday said Senior IMD scientist RK Jenamani. "Some stations had recorded 46-48 degrees Celsius, it'll come down to 43-44 degrees. For Safdarjung, it will be 42-43 degrees Celsius. Western Disturbance has come, cloud increased. So, there'll be a relief from tomorrow for 3-4 days. Then the temperature will rise again," he added.

The IMD has also predicted a thunderstorm in Delhi on Monday. As for the national capital witnessing a record-breaking heatwave this year, Jenamani said that March was unusual as it recorded the highest temperature in the country in 122 years. "As for April, the third-highest temperature was recorded but northwest India continues to be the warmest in 122 yrs. In May, the first 10 days were good. So, I don't think it'll be very unusual this month," he added.

