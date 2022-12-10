Dehradun: The passing out parade of the Indian Military Academy was organised on Saturday with a total of 344 cadets successfully completing their training. Out of these, 314 cadets are of Indian origin and all set to join the Indian Army as officers. The other 30 cadets are of foreign origin and may now join the force of their respective nations.

The passing-out parade took place on the premises of the Chetwode building on the IMA campus here. Three army helicopters were arranged at the event to shower flowers on the passing-out batch of cadets. Pawan Kumar here won the gold medal for the Best Cadet and also received the Sword of Honour at the convocation.

Jagjit Singh bagged the silver medal for the best cadet, while Purapu Likhit secured the bronze medal. Abhishek Sharma got the silver medal in Technical Graduate Course (TGC). Zojila company got the honour of Chief of Army Staff. And, Ashwin of Nepal got the honour of Best Cadet from friendly countries. Out of all the 314 Indian cadets, who passed out from IMA, the maximum number of cadets were from Uttar Pradesh (51), followed by 30 cadets from Haryana. The third in line was Uttarakhand with 29 cadets. The chief guest of the passing out parade was Lt Gen Yogendra Dimri AVSM, VSM, GOC-In-C, Central Command.

The total tally of cadets state-wise was--Andhra Pradesh-four, Arunachal Pradesh-one, Assam- four, Bihar- 24, Chandigarh-two, Chhattisgarh-four, Delhi-13, Gujarat- five, Haryana- 30, Himachal Pradesh- four, Jammu Kashmir-nine, Jharkhand-two, Karnataka-nine, Kerala-10, Ladakh-one, Indian Domicile Nepal-one, Madhya Pradesh-15, Maharashtra-21, Manipur-two, Mizoram-three, Nagaland-one, Orissa-one, Punjab-21, Rajasthan-16, Tamil Nadu-7, Telangana-two, Tripura-one, Uttar Pradesh-51, Uttarakhand-29 and eight cadets from West Bengal.

A total of 30 cadets from 11 friendly countries passed out on Friday on successful completion of their training. These include 13 cadets from Bhutan, three from Maldives, followed by Myanmar-one, Nepal-two, Sri Lanka-four, Sudan-one, Tajikistan-two, Tanzania-one, Turkistan-one, Vietnam-one and Uzbekistan one. With the Taliban rule taking over in Afghanistan, this is the first time that gentleman cadets from the said country were missing from the POP. The historic Indian Military Academy has till now successfully trained 64,489 candidates, including 2,893 foreign national cadets. The institute came into existence in 1932.