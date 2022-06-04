Dehradun: Indian Military Academy, Dehradun marked a landmark by holding its forte for 90 years. The memories of 90 years of the glorious history of the Indian Military Academy are showcased in the museum in IMA, Dehradun

This time after the passing out parade to be held on June 11, the Indian Army will get 288 young officers. Apart from this, the army of 8 friendly countries will also get 89 military officers. So far, IMA has the distinction of giving 63,768 young military officers to the army of the country and abroad. These include 2,724 military officers received by 34 friendly countries.

The Indian Military Academy (IMA), established on October 1, 1932, has a proud history of 90 years. In 1932, Brigadier LP Collins became the first commandant. In this, along with Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and Smith Dunn, the Chief of Army Staff of Myanmar, Mohammad Musa, the Chief of the Army Staff of Pakistan, were also passed out. The IMA has also given Pakistan its first Army Chief.

The ground in front of Chatwood Bhawan, named after Sir Philip Chatwood, is a witness to the footsteps of brave heroes and sees GC becoming a military officer every year by eliminating the hurdle of the last step. Although this historic military academy, full of traditions, has seen all the difficult moments of the post-1932 world war, it has never retreated from its duty.