New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras topped the Ministry of Education's India Rankings 2022 under Higher Educational Institutions, released by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday. The Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru and IIT, Bombay are ranked in the second and third spots respectively.

In the overall category, IIT Madras is followed by IISc Bengaluru at the second spot while IIT Bombay has been ranked third. Among the universities, IISc Bengaluru is followed by JNU at the second spot and Jamia Millia Islamia at the third position. IIT Madras is the best engineering college followed by IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay.

Among the pharmacy institutions, Jamia Hamdard has bagged the top rank. The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Hyderabad is the second best in the category while Panjab University, Chandigarh has been ranked third.

Five out of ten best colleges in the category are from Delhi with Miranda House topping the chart, Hindu College at the second rank while Presidency College in Chennai at the third spot. AIIMS Delhi is the best medical college in the category followed by PGIMER, Chandigarh and CMC, Vellore. IIM Ahmedbad is the best management institution in the country followed by IIM Bengaluru and IIM Calcutta.