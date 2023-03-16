New Delhi: Hours after both Houses of the Parliament were adjourned for the day on Thursday over Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's 'Democracy in Danger' speech in the UK, the former Congress chief said that the ruckus in Parliament is part of a distraction strategy by the BJP government as the main question is regarding the relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gautam Adani is still unanswered.

"Four Ministers have accused me in Parliament. So it's my right to present my version in Parliament. I don't think they will let me speak. Today within one minute of my arrival they adjourned the House. But I am hopeful that I will be allowed to speak tomorrow," Rahul told reporters.

"Earlier the questions I raised in Parliament were expunged. But there was nothing in it that was not in the public domain. It is all about distraction as the Government is still scared over the Adani issue. The main question of the relationship between Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I will speak to you in detail after I speak in Parliament," he added.

Rahul’s remarks came amidst a Parliament logjam since the second half of the Budget Session started on March 13. The Congress-led opposition has been pressing for a joint Parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the Adani-Hindenburg issue saying that such a panel was needed to investigate the alleged links between PM Modi and private businessman Gautam Adani.

The government in turn has been demanding that Rahul Gandhi should first apologize for his remarks against Indian democracy in London recently. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, who has been leading a group of 17 like-minded parties to demand a JPC probe into the Adani issue, has said that Rahul will not apologize as he did not say anything wrong on foreign soil and that the government ministers were deliberately twisting his remarks.

Kharge and the various party spokespersons have been citing the various remarks made by PM Modi during his foreign visits earlier to allege that it was in fact the premier who had made derogatory remarks against the country and should now apologize for the same. Kharge has alleged that it was unusual in the history of India’s parliamentary democracy that the ruling BJP was disrupting the two houses of Parliament and not allowing listed business to be conducted.

Besides Rahul’s comments in London, the opposition parties have also been attacking the government saying while their leaders were being targeted by the various central agencies, there was no action against the Adani group companies which have been accused of duping a large number of small investors belonging to the LIC of India and various public sector banks.

According to party insiders, Rahul, who returned from his London trip on Wednesday, attended Parliament on Thursday and had wished to speak when the Lok Sabha reconvened at 2 pm. However, he was not allowed, the party insiders said.