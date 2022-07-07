Hyderabad: Cyber criminals have stolen over Rs 64 lakh from a construction company after hacking into their mail-in Hyderabad, officials said on Thursday. They said that the construction company based in Banjara Hills recently got a contract from the Indian Navy to build the outer harbor. A few days ago, the company approached two foreign companies to provide the technical know-how related to key structures for the project after which a London-based company came forward.

Recently, the construction company deposited Rs 64.11 lakh in the purported account of the London company. However, two days ago, the representatives of the London company called the construction company saying that they did not receive the money yet. After realizing that their mail had been hacked, the representatives of the construction company lodged a complaint with the cyber crime police.

The police have come to the conclusion that some Nigerians have hacked the emails of leading corporate companies. Along with the construction company, they also hacked the emails of the London company and duped the construction company. More than 10 cases are registered daily in the three commissionerates of the twin cities regarding cyber crimes.

