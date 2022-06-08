Hyderabad: The city police on Tuesday said six persons have been apprehended in connection with the gang rape of a teenage girl in a car here last month. "Six accused have been arrested in this case... Out of six, one is a major," Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand told reporters Tuesday night. The rest are juveniles, including one just one month short of 18 years of age, he said.

Five of the arrested persons were involved in the rape of the teenage girl on May 28. One juvenile was allegedly seen in videos misbehaving with the girl, but was not involved in rape. Anand said stringent sections of the law have been invoked against those involved in the heinous crime. The punishment under the sections could be imprisonment for life till death or even the death penalty, he said.

The case would be tried in a special court. Amid allegations of involvement of children of influential persons, he said the gang rape happened in a Multi Purpose Vehicle (MPV). It "seems to be" an official vehicle, he said.

The minor girl, who visited a pub here on May 28 for a daytime party, was gang-raped by six persons. The girl was sexually assaulted in a Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV) here after being befriended on the pretext of dropping her home safe by the abusers.