New Delhi: Ahead of the parliamentary elections in Himachal Pradesh later this year, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur is going to ask centre to give tribal status to the Hatti community of the Sirmaur district of the state.

Talking to ETV Bharat in New Delhi on Sunday, CM Thakur said a BJP delegation led by him will meet Union Minister Amit Shah about the pending demands of 3 lakh people belonging to the Himachal Hatti community regarding the tribal status which was offered in Uttarakhand to the people belonging to the same community.

Taking a jibe at the Aam Aadmi Party, Thakur said that it had disintegrated before its debut in the state. "The situation is such that they have to dissolve their whole state unit, and now they have no leadership in the state. "When they (senior AAP leaders) went there, Himachal people were not given space on the stage and were neither allowed to speak. Himachal is a small state but its people are self-respecting and the way they are disrespected I don't think the party has any future in the state," he said.

People, he said, have either voted for the BJP or Congress in Himachal Pradesh. “A third party isn’t even an option," he said, adding that people in the state "do not accept politics practised by AAP". On a question over Congress revival in Himachal, the Chief Minister said: "Congress neither has vision nor has a leader".

Over Prashant Kishor being part of the Congress as a strategist, he said that the party lacked leadership but was instead hiring people from outside. "Congress is nowhere in the whole country and is disappearing from where it is present. The future of Congress is under question and after the Himachal elections, Congress will become more feeble," he said.

Thakur said that his government was examining the possibility of implementing the Uniform Civil Code. "We are examining how to implement the UCC in the context of Himachal Pradesh. A decision will be taken in the future," he said.

