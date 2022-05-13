Mandi: The police have arrested one accused Parul and detained his two accomplices Vikrant and Prince in connection with the murder case of one youth-Dheeraj Thakur (19), a native of Thadu village, under Sarkaghatpolice station in Mandi district today. The reason behind the death is said to be an overdose of drugs. Police recovered the buried dead body of Dheeraj upon the directions of his friends at Bakkar Khad near Nalyana village of Sarkaghat,

Actually, Dheeraj went missing on April 26. As per Dheeraj's father, "my son was addicted to drugs and on 26th April, he left home for attending ITI classes in Hamirpur, but when till late evening he didn't come back. I called him, over which he said he is having a night's stay at Parul's (friend) place and will return by tomorrow. But he didn't return,"

After which, he along with other family members tried to search for him on their own but when they couldn't get any clue, they filed a complaint on 30th April at Sarkaghat Police Station.

As Dheeraj's father narrated the whole incident to the police, police got suspicious over Dhreej's friends' involvement in the case and started keeping an eye on them. Later, Parul was taken into custody and interrogated, after which he confessed his involvement and spilled the beans.

As per Parul's confession, on April 26, Dheeraj, Vikrant, and Prince were with him, and all of them had injected drugs after which Dhreej died. As they got scared because of the death, they decided to dump the dead body somewhere. After which they tucked the body into a sack and then buried it.

DSP Sarkaghat Tilak Raj Shandilya confirmed the incident and said, "Three people are being interrogated in police custody. An FIR has also been registered. While as per the accused's statement, the incident seems to be of a drug overdose, though we are waiting for the post-mortem reports to ascertain the exact cause of death"

