Howrah: After Karnataka, a similar incident over students wearing Hijab erupted in West Bengal wherein a group of class XII students of Dhulagori Adarsha Vidyalaya objected to some students coming to school in hijab. The incident resulted in unrest in the school premises with the authorities cancelling the examination scheduled to be held on Tuesday.

The non-Muslim students claimed that if Muslim students are allowed to wear hijab then they should also be allowed to wear saffron scarf which led to an unrest in the school where some students allegedly vandalized school property . The school authorities alerted the Sankrail police station after which the situation was brought under control.

"An emergency meeting was held after the examination on Monday in which wearing of religious attire in the school was forbidden. The decision was communicated to the school students," the headmaster said, adding, "five students again came wearing namabali on Tuesday. Students from other communities objected to that, leading to a turmoil. In lieu of the sensitivity of the situation, history examinations of class X, XI and XII were called off."