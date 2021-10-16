Thiruvananthapuram/Koottikkal: A major landslide hit Koottikkal in Kottayam district and 13 people are reported to be missing, while a girl child feared to be dead as her body was found inside a car that got washed away in Idukki Kottayam. Two children were injured when the house wall collapsed. Three houses have been washed away in the landslide. NDRF, police, and fire service personnel are conducting search operations.

An orange alert has been issued in districts between Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode. People have been advised not to enter water bodies and to avoid travel to high range areas. The state government is closely monitoring the situation. NDRF teams are already put on high alert.

Heavy rains continue to pound many districts in Kerala almost disconnecting the high ranges in Southern districts. Landslides and flooding have been reported in several places. Major landslides are reported in Pathanamthitta, Idukki, and Kottayam districts. The meteorological department has warned of heavier rains in Northern Kerala also by Saturday evening.

Flooding is reported in many low-lying places in Thiruvananthapuram. Roads in high ranges are blocked due to landslides. The Thenmala dam shutters have been lifted as the water levels rose to danger levels. Many dams in the state, especially in Pathanamthitta are getting filled up and would be opened up if the rain persists. In the Kollam district, major roads connecting to the high ranges are blocked. Road cave-ins reported at Anjal- Ayur Road. Warnings have been issued in areas that are prone to landslides.

Also Read: Flood warning issued in Kerala, K'taka and TN

Health Minister Veena George had convened a meeting to monitor the situation at Pathanamthitta at the district collectorate. A footage showing a bus stuck in a waterlogged street - with passengers struggling to come out - turned out to be one of the most defining videos of the rain horror in the state. The district is facing similar rainfalls to that of 2018, which led to major floods in Kerala. 10 cm rainfall has been recorded in the district in the last 12 hours. Water levels in Anathodu and Kakki dams are getting closer to the danger mark and the shutters could be opened.

Announcements were made by the district administration for people living near riversides and asked them to move to safer locations. Eerattupettah-Kanjirapalli roads in Kottayam are blocked due to floods. Small water canals are overflowing, inundating many areas. Landslides are reported in Koottikkal and Poonjar areas. The water level in the Manimala and Meenachil rivers are in spate. Vehicular traffic is banned on roads in high ranges.

Heavy rains are continuing in Alappuzha and Idukki and Kuttanad, which is always prone to severe flooding, is also getting heavy rains. Water flows into the Idukki dam is also increasing. Thrissur district administration has issued a warning to people living in the coastal areas and near rivers in the district. Extra caution is being issued to people living near the Chalakkudi river, the area which was the worst affected during the 2018 floods.

In Ernakulam, houses and shops situated in Angamali and Kaladi towns are inundated. Revenue Minister convened a meeting with the district administration to take stock of the situation. The Chief Minister's Office also has issued a warning, stating that the low pressure formed over the Arabian Sea could get severe and people should exercise caution.