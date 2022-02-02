New Delhi: Dr Sahajanand Singh, President of Indian Medical Association (IMA) in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat hailed the Union Budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday. "The announcement regarding the health sector in the Union Budget is most welcome. Much importance has been given to the rural health sector. Importance has been given to the digital health mission too," Singh said, adding that the digital health scheme will provide people with information regarding health providers and hospitals in their locality

"The budget has also announced for setting up 750 labs across India with a majority of them being set up in rural areas...importance has also been given on mental health," said Dr Singh.

Health sector gets much needed attention in the Union Budget: IMA

Finance Minister Sitharaman, in her budget, has said that an open platform for the national digital health ecosystem will be rolled out. The system will consist of digital registries of health providers and health facilities, unique health identity, consent framework, and universal access to health facilities. Keeping the ongoing pandemic crisis in mind, Sitaraman in her budget also announced a 'National Tele-Mental Health Programme'.



"...the programme will include a network of 23 Tele-Mental Health centres of excellence, with NIMHANS being the nodal centre and International Institute of Information Technology-Bangalore (IITB) providing technological support," said Sitharaman in her budget.



The 'National Tele-Mental Health Programme' will ensure access to quality, standardized and free 24×7 mental health services to all and will play a crucial file in bridging a gap in access to mental healthcare in the country.



"The programme will bridge the gap in access to mental healthcare and help in achieving India's SDG target 3.4.2. The initiative will be aligned with Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission," said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.



Sitharaman in her budget has also given prominence to the upliftment of anganwadi workers. "Two lakh anganwadis will be upgraded to Saksham Anganwadis," the FM said. The government has also sanctioned Rs 20,263 crore for saksham anganwadi and poshan 2.0.

The Budget estimates for 2022-23 for the Ministry of Health has been put at a total of Rs 86,200.65 crore with revenue expenditure of Rs 80,568.08 crore and capital expenditure of Rs 5,632.57 crore.

