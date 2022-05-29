Yamunanagar: A Hindu woman in the Yamunanagar district of Haryana has lodged a complaint against her Muslim husband accusing him of cheating on her by concealing his religion at the time of the marriage and forcing her to convert afterwards. According to the woman, a resident of Bilaspur, the accused married her in 2012 ago at a temple telling his name Aman Rana.

The woman said that after marriage, the accused and his family forced her to convert and threatened to kill her and her children for not doing so. It has been learned that it was the woman who had a second marriage with the accused after her husband died. The woman was first married in 2006 and has a child from her first marriage. After the death of her first husband, her in-laws threw her out of the house.

She later started working in a school. In 2011, she started having an affair with the accused, who was a driver at the school at the time and they got married in 2012. The woman alleged that at the time of marriage, the accused had told her that his name was Aman Rana. She said she later came to know that he was Akram Khan in reality.

She further alleged that her in-laws forced her to make non-veg food adding she has a daughter and a son with the man were also forcibly named according to the Muslim religion. “When I raised my voice and told him that he had wronged me, they threatened to kill me and my children,” she alleged. She said that the accused is presently living with another woman after throwing her out of the house.



Anti-Forcible Conversion Law in Haryana: Pertinently, the Haryana Legislative Assembly passed the Anti Forcible Religion Conversion Bill on March 22, 2022, which has a provision for strict legal action. If proved for forced conversion, there is a provision of a maximum imprisonment of 10 years and a minimum fine of Rs 4 lakh. During the proceedings in the House, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khatttar had said that the purpose of the Law Against Religion Prevention Bill is to “instil fear among those who commit such crimes”.

The Chief Minister had said that “many incidents of religious conversion have come to light in Yamunanagar, Panipat, Gurugram, Palwal, Faridabad which are worrying”. “Such incidents are happening all over the country and different states have made laws according to their own. For all these reasons this bill has been brought,' CM Khattar had said.

He said that in the year 2018, 21 cases were registered in such conversion cases. Similarly, 25 such cases were registered in Haryana in 2019, 44 in 2020 and 34 in 2021. The woman's lawyer Ajay Goel said he has lodged a complaint with the police on behalf of her.