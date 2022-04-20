Jind (Haryana): A daily wage labourer Bhim Singh has been putting in all his efforts to make necessary correction in his family income but nothing happened so far. Singh whose son and daughter were shown with huge income in government documents could not avail the government aid to pursue on with their higher education.

The problem cropped up few days before when the daily wage labourer from Ramrai village in Jind district in Haryana found in government records that the annual income of his son and his daughter was five hundred crores and one crore respectively. The records, however showed that Singh had only thirty-six thousand.

Singh's daughter Sonia who has done her MSc in Geography and got qualified for NET as will wanted to pursue on her studies but she could avail the government facilities because of the discrepancies shown in the family income.

“I am unable to fill the form of Saksham Yojana despite securing, due to discrepancies in the family identity card. I wanted to pursue a B.Ed course but could not take admission due to an discrepancy in my family card," Sonia said.

Not only Sonia but her brother who has completed his higher secondary failed to get admission in government college because of this peculiar problem.

“Due to the discrepancy in the family card, our family is not getting the benefit of any government facilities,” Singh said. Singh further added that he was a cancer patient and he was supposed to get rupees one and a half lakh for the treatment from the government but he was unable to avail of that benefit too.