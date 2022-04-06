Sonipat: In a horrific case of honor killing in the Bhadana area here, a man strangled his minor daughter to death after her alleged love affair with a boy in the village which came to light on Wednesday. The police station in the village has taken cognizance of the matter, while a case has also been registered against the man after the preliminary investigation. Officials also informed that the body of the victim has been taken into custody and sent for postmortem to the Civil Hospital in Sonipat.

As told by ASP Deepti Garg, the police were informed about the death of a minor girl in the village under suspicious circumstances. On reaching the crime spot, the relatives and neighbors of the deceased informed the police that the girl had accidentally fallen down from the stairs. After taking the girl's body into possession, it was sent for medical examination at a general hospital in the village, which revealed that the reason for her death was strangulation and not an accident injury.

The police officials then tightened their investigation around the matter and eventually arrested the suspect. The relatives, neighbors and the acquaintances of the deceased were also investigated, which primarily hinted at the girl's love affair being the murder motive. "Preliminary investigations have revealed it to be a case of honor killing. Police have registered a case of murder against the girl's father, and he is currently in our custody, being interrogated," ASP Deepti Garg informed.

