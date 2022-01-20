Haridwar: Haridwar district court has rejected the bail application of Yati Narsinghanand, a religious leader who had called for the genocide of Muslims at a Dharma Sansad (Religious gathering) event in Haridwar last month. This comes days after Narsinghanand was sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Haridwar court.

On Sunday, the Uttarakhand police had arrested the controversial religious leader who was sitting on a hunger strike to protest against the arrest of Waseem Rizvi aka Jitendra Narayan Tyagi on January 13. Tyagi too was named in the hate speech case. The police had then issued notices to two other key accused Yati Narsinghanand and Sadhvi Annapurna.

Meanwhile, Adheer Kaushik, who runs Akhand Parashuram Akhada and is pursuing the case said that the petition would be filed in the high court if the CJM turns down Narsinghanand’s bail application.

Narsinghanand is the controversial priest of the Dasna Temple in Ghaziabad who had organised the event in Haridwar, while Sadhvi Annapurna was one of the speakers at the event. Narsinghanand, Sadhvi Annapurna and Rizvi were among 10 people named in the FIRs lodged in connection with the case.