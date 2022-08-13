Chandigarh: Students of Chandigarh created a Guinness record by forming the "World Largest Human Image of a waving National Flag" in a cricket stadium in Sector 16 on Saturday. The Union Territory got its name registered in the Guinness World Record as it observed the largest human chain forming the Tricolor to commemorate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav marking 75 years of Independence of the country.

The Human chain was formed by 7,500 students who dressed up in the form of Tiranga. Union Minister of Culture Meenakshi Lekhi, Administrator of Chandigarh Banwarilal Purohit, and Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt (who is also an Olympic medalist) arrived at the stadium to attend the flag waging event organized by the NID Foundation and Chandigarh University.

Purohit congratulated all the participants for attaining this title and urged the people to unfurl the national flag at their residences. The students also made a Tricolour-like shape in the air, while they queued themselves in the form of the Human Flag in the presence of the team of Guinness Book of World Records.