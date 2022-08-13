Sarguja (Chhattisgarh): Ahead of the 75th Indian Independence Day, the whole country is soaked in patriotic zeal as the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign has started gathering steam. People are hoisting tricolours at their residences and they are coming forward in large numbers to celebrate the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. Now, here is the good news for those taking part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. The participants will be able to download the certificate as a memoir that he or they took part in the campaign.

Read: BJP Minority Morcha presents Tricolour to Darul Uloom for 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

To obtain the participatory certificate, click on www.harghartiranga.com and then upload a profile picture, along with a mobile phone number and name. Thereafter, log in through your Google account. Now, access your location on the official website and then pin up your flag on it. After pinning the flag you will receive the certificate, after clicking on the download button it will be stored on your mobile phone, laptop or desktop.

Convener of the BJP IT cell Durga Das while explaining the procedure appealed to the people to take part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been appealing to countrymen to participate in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in large numbers. Nowadays, digital technology and the Internet have made things easy for us," said Das.