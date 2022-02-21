Chitrakoot (Uttar Pradesh): Congress Star campaigner as well as commander of Gulabi Gang, Sampat Pal, has created a ripple with her remarks that candidate whose winnability prospect is in 'doubt' was allowed to contest on party ticket. Besides, an 'under-table-deal' was struck between the candidate and Congress observers in giving the party ticket to such candidate, alleged Pal. The Congress party will also lose Pal and Brahmin votes in Bundelkhand region of Uttar Pradesh, she said.

Miffed Congress leader Sampat Pal says party will lose votes of Pal and Brahmin in Bundelkhand

Commander of Gulabi Gang, Sampat Pal, who now feels sidelined; because she was denied party ticket to contest UP elections, said, "Congress candidate Rajana Barati Lal Panday is called Veerangana (fighter). But, tell me in what sense she is Veerangana. She is totally disconnected with people. Just election nautanki (melodrama) is going on here," she said, "In the previous election, Ranjana Barati Lal Panday had secured 8,000 and something votes. Manikpur assembly seat will go to polls during the fifth phase of UP elections that is on February 27; but she will not be able to garner even 6,000 votes," Pal alleged, adding, "Congress candidate Ranjana Barati who never fought in her life and is also not a leader from the grassroots. She doesn't want to go to Brahmins to seek votes. Congress will suffer a setback in this election specially in Bundelkhand region of Uttar Pradesh. Congress will also lose votes from Pal community."

Expressing her anger, Sampat Pal, said, "I have resigned from the party post; because Congress leaders from Punjab, Chitrakoot and Delhi are calling the shots in Manikpur assembly seat in Chitrakoot district of Uttar Pradesh. Congress leaders at the grassroots are sidelined. My leader is Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. I don't give much importance to these petty Congress leaders."

Pal also taking a jibe at Priyanka Gandhi's slogan 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon', said, "But it is not reflecting at the grassroots level." When asked suppose the Congress high command will ask her to do the campaigning for the party candidate, then she will rejoin, to which, Pal, said, "Yes I will do the campaigning; but again then I will be blamed for not seeking votes for the Congress party candidate."