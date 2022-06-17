Anand(Gujarat): Preyesh Patel, a Gujarati businessman, and his employee were shot dead by a masked robber in Virginia on Thursday evening. A local police chief said that when the police arrived, they found two people dead. The deceased have been identified as Preyesh Patel, 52, of Yorktown, and Logan Edward Thomas, 35, of Yorktown. Police have intensified efforts to arrest the killer.

No other details have been released yet, but the police and WAVY's Andy Fox are probing the incident. Patel, a native of Sojitra of Anand, had settled in Virginia, in the USA for many years. He owned a store called Seven Eleven, in Virginia where a robber shot and killed him. His family is settled in Vidyanagar, Gujarat, and his brother Tejas Patel is Bharatiya Janata Party Bidhannagar City President. The family has left for the US after learning about the tragic incident.