Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a two-day visit to Gujarat arrived at Maha-Panchayat Sammelan at GMDC Ground in Ahmedabad on Friday. He addressed a public meeting and accentuated that Gujarat is the land of Bapu and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and how Bapu always talked about rural development and self-reliant villages.

Prime Minister urged the public to fulfill the dream of 'Grameen Vikas' as the nation marks 'Amrit Mahotsav'. He highlighted the importance of the Panchayati Raj system to fulfill the dream of Gram Swaraj and added that Panch- Sarpanch is doing the work of giving momentum to it.

He further said, "more than 1.5 lakh elected public representatives would sit together to discuss the bright future of Gujarat. There can be no greater opportunity and no greater power of democracy than this." Modi also praised the fact that in Gujarat, the representation of women in Panchayati Raj is more than men.

On Saturday, Prime Minister will address the first convocation of the Rashtriya Raksha University at 11 am. Later, in the evening around 6:30 pm, he will announce the opening of the 11th Khel Mahakumbh and address the public on the occasion.

Gujarat has a three-tier Panchayati Raj structure, with 33 district panchayats, 248 taluka panchayats and over 14,500 gram panchayats. ‘Gujarat Panchayat Mahasammelan: Aapnu Gaam, Aapnu Gaurav’ will witness the participation of more than 1 lakh representatives from the three tiers of the Panchayati Raj institutions in the State.

Earlier in the day, he addressed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers at state headquarters and tweeted that he had discussed how the party can serve the people even more effectively and contribute towards national development.