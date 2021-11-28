Gandhinagar: The new variant of Coronavirus Omicron has put governments across the world in an alert mode and many restrictions have been imposed by many countries to prevent the spread of this new variant. A notification has been issued by the Central government regarding the new variant. Hence, the Gujarat government has taken several steps to curb the spread of the virus.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, Manoj Agarwal, Principal Secretary, Health Department, said that the Gujarat government will keep tabs on the passengers of the country. Notably, the RT-PCR test will be mandatory for travellers from Europe, the UK, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, New Zealand, Zimbabwe and Hong Kong.

The State government has also prepared new guidelines for those coming from Europe, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Hong Kong and Zimbabwe and they have to undergo RT-PCR test and if they test positive they will be moved to a special ward to stop the further transition.

As per the rules of the Central government, if passengers from all these 11 countries arrive at any airport in the country or in the state, then before the commencement of the journey, those passengers are required to make their self-declaration on the Air Suvidha portal. Thye have to upload a negative Covid report of the test taken 72 hours before. In addition, if this report is uploaded incorrectly, legal action will be taken against the person.

Asked about the Gujarat Vibrant Festival is being organised by the government from January 10 to January 12, he said that 'Vibrant Gujarat' is on track. All security measures are being taken. The instructions from the Central government will be fully complied with. At present continuous monitoring, testing and treatment are being done. In addition, samples of more than 70,000 people who have tested positive have been sent to Delhi ICMR for genome sampling. Social distance, masks and sanitizers will be made mandatory during the festival.

Ahmedabad-based Dr Mukesh Maheshwari, a member of the Indian Medical Association, told ETV Bharat that there were no exceptional symptoms at present after the transition to B.1.1.529. However, patients infected with the Omicron variant do not show symptoms as patients with delta-like variants. He further added that testing could be enhanced and efforts should be made to better understand SARS-CoV-2. People, on the other hand, should wear full face masks and do handwashing and maintain social distance, ensuring adequate ventilation even indoors. People should not overcrowd and get vaccinated on time.

He said that two different vaccines have been prepared for children in the country. The government should allow this vaccine. The main reason why variants do not prove fatal in children is that the immunity in children is very good.

The headquarters of the Diamond Trading Company is located in Botswana as the variant was found in Botswana, the Government of India has become alert as most of the diamonds in Surat, the diamond hub of India, come from the mines of South Africa. Rough diamonds were being bought online when Corona was at its peak, but recently people started buying rough diamonds in person. But, with the new variant of the Corona in South Africa, diamond traders will again have to shop online.

Dinesh Nawadia, West Zone Chairman, Gems & Jewelry Promotion Council of India, said that the whole business model of rough diamond trading has changed due to Covid. Everything that has been done for the last two years has been done online. All the exhibitions are also taking place online. In the past, traders had to go to South Africa because of the small and big mines. They examine there and buy rough diamonds according to the price. But, in the case of Covid, they changed their business policy. The owners of the mines now hand over whatever rough diamonds they have to a mediator company, after which the company does business through an exhibition in Dubai or Belgium.

President of Rajkot Chamber of Commerce VP Vaishnav told ETV Bharat that cases of this new variant have not come up in India yet. Also, this variant can be avoided if the traders who travel abroad are very careful. If the number of Botswana variants increases in India, it could affect certain industrial units as well.

