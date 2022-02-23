Surat: A farmer and two other persons was apprehended by the ATS and the Forest Department with 548 kg of red sandalwood in Surat's Kumbharia village on Wednesday after the trio were attempting to sell it in the same manner as the protagonist in the blockbuster south Indian movie 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

The farmer Dhiru Ahir and his associates Vinu and Praveen had kept the red sandalwood for sale at a home in the Pune Kumbharia region, according to ATS. The team, in collaboration with the Surat SOG and the Forest Department, recovered more than 548 kg of red sandalwood during their raid.

The raid was conducted following a tipoff that 'blood sandalwood' had been kept in a house in Kumbharia. The Sandalwood was to be sold at Rs 1600 per kilogram. Police, officials said, are investigating the matter. The incident gathered more attention since a blockbuster south India movie 'Pushpa: The Rise' revolves around red sandalwood smuggling. The movie has attracted global fame for its unique dialogues and dance moves.