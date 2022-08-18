Gwalior: Expressing his grief over the death of a youth from Gwalior in Bangkok Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Wednesday that the Government was working to bring back his body to India. The youth Nishu Agarwal died earlier in the day. The Union Minister's comments come a day after Manoj Aggarwal, the father of the deceased, appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Scindia for help.

"The mind is very disturbed by the news of the untimely death of Nishu Agarwal, a young resident of Gwalior in Thailand. We are working hard at every level to bring back his body. May God bless the departed soul and give strength to his family members to overcome this unbearable grief, " said Scindia in a statement.

Earlier Manoj said that 25 lakh rupees have been spent for his son's treatment, and now he has no money left to even to come back to India. Seeking help from PM, CM and Scindia, the victim's father requested the Government of India to admit his son in AIIMS Delhi.

Nishu's family members alleged that the accident happened due to the negligence of the hotel management. Neither there were any signage in the swimming pool nor was a lifeguard posted near the pool. Even when Nishu drowned, he was pulled out after a long time. They further alleged that earlier the hotel staff said that they would bear the cost of Nishu's treatment, but now they are not cooperating.

Nishu Agarwal, son of city's bullion businessman Manoj Agarwal, had gone to Phuket from Gwalior with his family a few days ago. They stayed at Le Meridien Resort in Phuket in Bangkok. During this, on August 13, when they got down in the swimming pool of the hotel itself where Nishu drowned. When the family caught sight of him, they informed the hotel staff and took him out. Nishu was admitted to a hospital in Phuket, where he died during treatment.