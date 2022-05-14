Kashipur: The government is paying full attention to rising inflation in the country, said Member of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Board Sanjeev Sanyal. He was speaking at the 9th convocation of IIM Kashipur held at the IIM campus at Kundeshwari. On the occasion, 374 students were given honorary degrees. Sanyal, who wished the students a bright future, said that due to the ongoing war between Russia and the UK, the price of oil has increased significantly all over the world. The inflation rate has increased across the world. The government is paying full attention to this, he said and pointed out that the “country's economic system is good”.

The programme was presided over by IIM Board Chairperson Sandeep Singh. Speaking on the occasion, Singh said that IIM Kashipur is achieving new heights in academic excellence. The increasing number of students, especially the number of girl students, is a special achievement in IIM Kashipur, he said. The 2022 gold medalist Swati Poddar was also present on the occasion.

