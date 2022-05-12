Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh): To tackle domestic violence, and dowry atrocities as well as provide counseling to hapless women and girls; Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel during her Bijnor visit, on Wednesday, inaugurated the newly constructed the Sakhi-One-Stop-Centre. The estimated cost of the project was more than Rs 24 lakh.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Anandiben Patel, said, "Officers should dispose of domestic violence and other issues related to women and girls on a priority basis. They should treat women as their own daughters or sisters while dealing with their problems," and advising boys, she added, "Boys should have the courage to tell their parents that they don't want dowry. He should also tell his parents that it is his responsibility to take of the girl to whom he is getting married. The same thing applies to girls also," said the governor, adding, "Several rules and regulations are in place to provide assistance to women. But, the remedial measure takes so much time and also gets stuck in legal wrangling."

The Centre has facilities such as shelter homes for girls, a police help desk, legal assistance, and medical as well as counseling support under one roof.