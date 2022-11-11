Coimbatore (TN): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized gold worth over Rs 4 crore from a group of 20 passengers who arrived from Singapore at the international airport here, an official release said on Friday.

On the basis of specific intelligence, the officials frisked the passengers upon their arrival at the airport on November 9 and searched their baggage, it said. The gold in the form of crude chains was recovered from their pant pockets, innerwear and bags.

Altogether, the total quantity of foreign-origin gold that was seized stood at 7.7 kg. Further investigation is underway, the release added. PTI