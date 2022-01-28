New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded National Cadet Corps for their contribution to the country and said that the government has created over one lakh new cadets in the border areas of the country.

"I am proud that I was also an active member of NCC. Our govt is taking several steps to strengthen NCC. A large number of girl cadets participated in the rally, this is the change India is witnessing today. The training I got in NCC and the things I learned here have provided me immense strength in delivering upon my responsibilities. Recently, I had also received an NCC alumni card as well," the Prime Minister said while addressing the NCC rally at Cariappa Ground here today.

PM Modi said that there is a different enthusiasm in today's celebration as the young country is witnessing such a historic festival. He also lauded the youth for taking India to the world's top 3 in creating startups.

Lauding the youth for their contribution towards the development of the country, PM Modi said, "India's youth has taken the nation to the top-3 in the world in terms of creating startups. The unicorns created during COVID show the strength of our youth. Over 50 unicorns came into existence during COVID. They are all solving problems of the country, that are working with the mantra of 'Nation First'."

"The country is celebrating the Amrit Mahotsav of its independence. When a young country becomes a witness to such a historic festival, there is a different enthusiasm in its celebration. It is visible even on this ground today. This is the vision of the youth power of India, which will fulfill our resolve," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister said that in the last two years, the government have created over one lakh new cadets in the border areas of the country.

"Today, when the country is moving forward with new resolutions, then our efforts are also going on to strengthen the NCC in the country. For this, a high-level review committee has been set up in the country. In the last two years, we have created one lakh, new cadets, in the border areas of the country," he said.

The rally is the culmination of NCC Republic Day Camp and is held on January 28 every year.