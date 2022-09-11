Baramulla (Kashmir): Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday said that he will announce a new party in ten days even as he trashed any chances of restoration of Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state.

"Article 370 cannot be restored. Its restoration needs a two-thirds majority in parliament. I will not allow parties to exploit people in the name of 370. I will not mislead people in the name of 370. It cannot come back," he said at a rally in Baramulla. "The political exploitation has killed one lakh people in Kashmir and orphaned five lakh children. I will not seek votes on falsehood and exploitation. I will speak only what's achievable even if it hurts me in elections," he said, targeting local parties.

Azad said he will announce a new party in 10 days and asked for people's support for restoration of statehood, protection of jobs and land for local residents of Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier, Azad, in his first public meeting in Jammu after quitting Congress, had announced to launch of his own political outfit that will focus on the restoration of full statehood.

"I've not decided upon a name for my party yet. The people of J-K will decide the name and the flag for the party. I'll give a Hindustani name to my party that everyone can understand," he said at the rally after breaking away from his five-decade-long association with the grand old party. "My party will focus on the restoration of full statehood, right to land, and employment to native domicile," he added then.

Azad said that the first unit of his political outfit would be formed in Jammu and Kashmir in view of impending assembly polls. "My party will focus on the restoration of full statehood, right to land, and employment to native domicile," he added. He lashed out at Congress and said that people are trying to defame us (me and my supporters who left the party) but their reach is limited to computer tweets.

Criticising the party, Azad said, "Congress was made by us by our blood, not by computers, not by Twitter. People are trying to defame us but their reach is limited to computers and tweets. That is the reason Congress is nowhere to be seen on the ground." Azad resigned from the all-party post last week. Notably, he has been Chief Minister of J-K from 2005 to 2008.

In his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi, he had targeted party leadership, particularly Rahul Gandhi, over the way the party has been run in the past nearly nine years. In the hard-hitting five-page letter, Azad had claimed that a coterie runs the party while Sonia Gandhi was just "a nominal head" and all the major decisions were taken by "Rahul Gandhi or rather worse his security guards and PAs".